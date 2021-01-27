Free Covid helpline to support islanders
- Published
People living in Jersey can now call a coronavirus helpline, which can be used for advice and booking tests and vaccinations, for free.
The new number can be used immediately after an agreement between the government and telecom company JT.
Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin said she hoped the move would encourage anyone who needs support to get in touch.
She added this would make it easier for people on pay per minute contracts.
Daragh McDermott, managing director of JT, said the free helpline was an "element of JT's wider and ongoing contribution to supporting islanders through the pandemic".
The helpline number is 0800 735 5566 and is open from 08:00 to 20:00 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 16:00 on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.