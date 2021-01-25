Jersey GPs and hospital staff to share patient records
GPs and hospital clinicians in Jersey will be able to electronically view and share patient records for the first time after a new agreement.
The government said the "landmark" move would provide "safer care for patients and access to information that speeds-up decision making".
The Jersey Summary Care Record system would see records containing up-to-date information from GPs, managers said.
Patient information would also remain confidential, they added.
Bosses said the system would enable health and care professionals, including in emergency and acute settings, to "have better medical information when they are treating patients at the point of care".
Only registered and regulated healthcare professionals - such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists - would have access, they added.
GP Bryony Perchard said the move would "break down barriers in the sharing of information between health providers to improve and provide safer care for our patients in a seamless and timely way".