Covid-19: Jersey sets 'cautious' date for reopening shops
Provisional dates for shops and hairdressers to reopen have been announced by the Government of Jersey.
Ministers identified 27 January as the probable date for non-essential retail to resume, while close contact services could reopen on 3 February.
The decision was taken as part of a "cautious approach" to lifting Covid-19 restrictions, the government said.
However, it confirmed these dates "remain subject to continued review of positive case numbers".
The dates were reached after scientific and medical experts met on Monday to examine the island's data, with a specific focus on the impact of the Christmas period and the reopening of schools, and presented their findings to ministers.
Active coronavirus cases have fallen to 192 on Wednesday, from a peak of more than 1,000 in late December.
The two week average of cases has fallen to 177 per 100,000.
The government said it will outline the full detail of reopening plans, as well as "enhanced financial support" for affected businesses, at a press conference at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
Hospitality businesses were closed in early December in response to rising Covid cases, while non-essential retail followed on Christmas eve, with the restrictions extended on 6 January.
