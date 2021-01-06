BBC News

Covid-19: Jersey extends shop closures and gathering restrictions

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionThe restrictions will be reviewed by the Government of Jersey this week, Health Minister Richard Renouf said

Laws in Jersey closing non-essential shops and restricting gatherings have been extended by two weeks.

The orders, which were due to expire on Wednesday, have been extended until 20 January by the Government of Jersey.

It enforced the closure of non-essential retail and limited the size of any gathering to 10 people.

However, the restrictions will be reviewed by ministers and any changes announced by the end of the week, Health Minister Richard Renouf said.

Covid-19 cases in Jersey have fallen to 346 from a peak of over 1,000 two weeks ago.

The stricter gathering limits and closure of shops introduced on Christmas Eve were expected to run until at least 11 January and reviewed in the first week.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Jersey health officials welcome drop in cases

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Jersey school pupils' return delayed in Covid spike

    Published
    31 December 2020

  • Covid: New coronavirus strain 'likely to be in Jersey'

    Published
    23 December 2020

  • Covid: Non-essential Jersey shops to close on Christmas Eve

    Published
    22 December 2020

  • Covid: Jersey to enter 'hospitality circuit breaker'

    Published
    3 December 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.