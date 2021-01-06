Covid-19: Jersey extends shop closures and gathering restrictions
Laws in Jersey closing non-essential shops and restricting gatherings have been extended by two weeks.
The orders, which were due to expire on Wednesday, have been extended until 20 January by the Government of Jersey.
It enforced the closure of non-essential retail and limited the size of any gathering to 10 people.
However, the restrictions will be reviewed by ministers and any changes announced by the end of the week, Health Minister Richard Renouf said.
Covid-19 cases in Jersey have fallen to 346 from a peak of over 1,000 two weeks ago.
The stricter gathering limits and closure of shops introduced on Christmas Eve were expected to run until at least 11 January and reviewed in the first week.