New Year Honours 2021: Six Jersey people recognised
A dairy farmer, a doctor and a builder are among six people in Jersey recognised in the New Year Honours.
Five people have been appointed MBEs, and one has been awarded the British Empire Medal.
MBE recipients include Neil McLachlan, a doctor specialising in pregnancy and childbirth, who has been honoured for helping couples have children through fertility treatment.
Nurse Clare Ryder is recognised for her work in mental health services.
Dairy farmer Andrew Le Gallais for his contribution to the farming industry.
Marc Burton becomes an MBE for his role as project director of Jersey's Nightingale Hospital.
Civil servant Glenn De La Haye has also been made an MBE for his work in safeguarding vulnerable people.
And Mark Jones has received the British Empire Medal for his services to Jersey's learning disability community, having been involved with several island charities such as Jersey Mencap and Les Amis.