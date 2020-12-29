Jersey fishermen 'not celebrating' Brexit deal
Jersey fishermen are "not celebrating" the UK's new Brexit deal, an industry boss says.
Governments in Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark and Jersey agreed on Sunday to join the deal between the UK and EU announced on Christmas Eve.
French boats will still be allowed to fish in the islands' waters but Jersey will have sole power to issue licences.
Don Thompson, of the Jersey Fishermen's Association, said he was "disappointed" but fishermen would "look forward".
Licensing changes
The association president said he accepted the deal would be an improvement on the Bay of Granville Treaty.
That treaty had been accused of unfairly favouring France as it allowed French authorities to license their own boats to fish in Jersey waters, and the French fleet has hundreds of vessels, compared to Jersey's 75.
The new agreement will see Jersey with sole power over licences for all boats.
However, French vessels with historical fishing activity in Jersey waters would continue to have access and could still outnumber Jersey ones.
Mr Thompson said: "We will have French fleet probably three times the size of our own continuing to fish in our waters."
"Fisherman are certainly not celebrating but we look forward."
Environment Minister John Young said there would be "reciprocal access" because "some of our boats do access the French territorial waters and presumably will continue to do so".
However, he added he hoped the new regime would ensure better conservation of stocks.
He added the new treaty offered "a new start" and more control than existing arrangements and would allow a long-term future for the industry.
In another key element of the trade deal, Channel Islands goods will be treated equally with UK goods with no export tariffs into the EU.