Jersey government backs Brexit deal approval
Jersey's parliament has approved the island's participation in the UK's Brexit trade deal.
The EU and UK reached a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve following a tense 24 hours of final negotiations.
Jersey's parliament met on Sunday to decide if it wished to be included in the arrangements.
External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said agreeing to the deal would ensure its wishes were "understood and respected".
As a self-governing state and Crown dependency, Jersey has the power to decide if it would benefit, and therefore participate, in the deal struck.
Senator Gorst said taking part would "further strengthen and stabilise" the island's "historical" relationship with the UK.