Jersey government recommends Brexit deal approval
- Published
Jersey's Council of Ministers will recommend the island's participation in the UK's Brexit trade deal.
The EU and UK reached a post-Brexit trade deal on Christmas Eve following a tense 24 hours of final negotiations.
Jersey's parliament will meet on 27 December to decide if it wishes to be included.
External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said agreeing to the deal would ensure its wishes were "understood and respected".
At a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said the UK had "taken back control" of its laws.
As a self-governing state and Crown dependency, Jersey has the power to decide if it would benefit, and therefore participate, in the deal struck.
Senator Gorst said taking part would "further strengthen and stabilise" the island's "historical" relationship with the UK.
He said: "It will maintain, as closely as possible, the conditions of our current EU trading relationship.
"It will ensure that our goods, destined for the EU, are treated fairly, without tariffs and equal to those goods originating from the UK.
"And it will provide clarity for our fisheries industry."
The recommendation has been echoed by ministers in the neighbouring Channel Island of Guernsey.
Mr Gorst said the two islands would "confront shared challenges" as they responded to Brexit in the coming years.
"The decision of the assembly will be of great significance in our island's history.
"I am confident that whatever the decision, Jersey will continue to grow and thrive."