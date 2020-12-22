Covid: Non-essential Jersey shops to close on Christmas Eve
- Published
All non-essential shops in Jersey will close from 18:00 GMT on Christmas Eve, the government has announced.
Supermarkets will be allowed to stay open, but clothes shops, beauty salons, and hairdressers are among those forced to shut over the festive period.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre is expected to announce further details on the restrictions at a press conference on Wednesday at 11:00.
It has not been confirmed how long the closures will remain in place.
The Government of Jersey said the extra measures were aimed to tackle the second wave of coronavirus on the island while avoiding a "blanket" lockdown.
'Rule of 10' extended
Non-essential retail, close contact services, indoor recreation centres and visitor and heritage attractions will all be required to close.
Dentists, banks, pharmacies, garden centres and newsagents are among those exempt from the closures.
Restaurants will continue to be allowed to offer takeaway services, the government said.
Additional measures will see the number of people permitted to meet outside cut from 20 to 10.
The "rule of 10" previously only applied to indoor gatherings.
Coronavirus restrictions in the island have been tightened in recent weeks, including a hospitality circuit-breaker over the Christmas period.
There are currently 989 active cases of Covid-19 in the island and 31 are being treated in hospital.
