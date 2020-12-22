Newborn seal pup rescued off Jersey coast
- Published
An "exhausted" seal pup has been rescued off the coast of Jersey after becoming separated from its mother.
The grey pup was spotted struggling in the water amongst surfers as a huge swell took hold on Sunday.
The GSPCA said the animal had washed ashore "very under weight", and would otherwise have "eventually drowned".
Named "Ellie" after its finder, the pup was transported to Guernsey where its receiving "around the clock care", the charity said.
The animal, whose sex is yet to be determined, was given 36 hours of immediate care by New Era Veterinary Hospital in Jersey after weighing just 16kg on her arrival.
Having received vital fluids from vets, the pup was transported to the GSPCA in Guernsey.
Young pups should remain on land if possible until they moult their temporary, non-waterproof coats, the GSPCA said.
Without its mother's "vital fatty rich milk", its chance of survival in the sea was low.
The pup has joined fellow rescued seal pup Joey at the animal shelter.
Geoff George, head of marine mammals, said: "Joey is doing very well in the pool but Ellie has a long way to go being so young and thin."
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne added that the pair had a "long road" ahead before "we can even think of releasing them back to the wild".