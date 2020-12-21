Covid: Channel Islands Co-op to close Travelmaker
The travel agency run by the Channel Islands Co-operative Society will close due to "the negative and protracted impact" of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief executive Mark Cox said: "We are unable to sustain the level of losses incurred by this strand of the society.
"All existing bookings are held by the principal tour operator and remain financially protected through our ABTA bonding."
He said Travelmaker would close at the end of January 2021.
The society said travel vouchers can be redeemed in any Co-op food stores.
Mr Cox said: "All affected colleagues in Jersey and Guernsey have been told and are currently being supported.
"They have been given the option of redeployment within other areas of the Co-op business, or the option of redundancy."
He said "advanced discussions about a possible takeover of a Jersey travel branch" were under way and other colleagues were being supported in "potentially setting themselves up as personal travel agents".
Mr Cox said the society would "remain focussed on working to develop our core food, pharmacy and funeral businesses".