Covid: Teaching union calls for testing ahead of return of Jersey schools
- Published
The Government of Jersey has announced it will delay the opening of schools by two days to 6 January.
Education Minister Tracey Vallois said staff would work the two days to "enable schools to be properly prepared to commence the new term".
Teaching union NASUWT had called for a delay to the return of schools in January.
It said it would allow for pupils to be mass tested for coronavirus after the Christmas period.
"Although the medical advice is clear that schools should reopen as planned we are fully aware of the challenges that have been, and are continuing to be placed, on school staff," said Senator Vallois.
She paid tribute to all those in education, but her statement did not comment on the call for mass testing.
The education minister said the situation was being "closely" monitored and any changes would be communicated "at the earliest opportunity".
General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said the number of Covid-19 cases in Jersey was likely to be "exacerbated" by greater household mixing over the holidays.
Government figures show 60% of children in state-run schools are currently learning from home.
The NASUWT said mass testing should be introduced as part of a "tougher package" to protect pupils and staff.
It has urged ministers to move to "remote and blended learning" and allow "extremely clinically vulnerable" staff to work from home.
On Wednesday, 179 teachers were absent from schools, 97 of which were isolating, shielding, or waiting for a Covid test.
Calls to close schools a week early at Christmas were previously rejected in the States Assembly by 32 votes to 15.
Senator Vallois said public health advice recommended schools stay open, despite rising Covid cases.
The latest statistics show there are 876 active cases of coronavirus in the island.
