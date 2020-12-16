Covid: Second batch of vaccines arrive in Jersey

BBC News

A second batch of Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Jersey, the government has confirmed.

Staff who offer home care or work in care homes will be prioritised for the jab, with the arrival of just under 2,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

A total of 470 care home residents have been given the vaccine since the island received its first batch last week.

All 1,000 care home residents are expected to have their first jab by the end of the week.

Jersey's second delivery will be dispensed to care home staff at Queens Hall in Fort Regent from 21 December.

The government said some staff could receive the jab at their place of work if there were any doses left over from residents.

Jersey administered its first doses of the Covid vaccine on Sunday.

Ross Barnes, operations lead for the vaccination programme, said it was an "emotional day" watching people "take their first step towards resuming normal life".

Jersey's vaccine priorities

  • Tier 1 - Nursing and care home residents
  • Tier 1b - Care home and home care staff
  • Tier 2a - Islanders aged 80+
  • Tier 2b - nearly 5,000 front line Health and Community Services staff
  • Tier 2c - other Health and Community Services staff, GPs and pharmacists
  • Tier 3a - Islanders aged 75-79
  • Tier 3b / 3c - age groups 70-74 and 3,000 high risk islanders
  • Tier 3d - 65-69-year olds
  • Tier 4 - people aged 50-64
  • Tier 5 - the remainder of the population

