Jersey's nursery education entitlement could be increased
- Published
Plans have been announced to increase the amount of government-funded nursery education available in Jersey.
Parents are currently entitled to 20 hours of education for children aged 3-4 years old, paid for by the government.
Education Minister Tracey Vallois said she hoped to extend the subsidy to 30 hours a week by September next year.
The proposed change was recommended by the government's early years policy development board.
Parents can use their entitlement towards private day nursery, pre-school or school nursery classes for 38 weeks a year, during term-time only.
Senator Vallois said she was "delighted" to offer a further 10 hours per week.
She said: "This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for many families so I hope that this news of extra support for nursery education will help to ease some of those pressures."
The education minister will work with the Department of Children, Young People, Education and Skills, headteachers and the Jersey Early Years Association to develop the plans.
The government said it had set aside £5.7m in its 2021-2023 plan for the provision of early years children.