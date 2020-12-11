Covid: Early school closure proposals rejected
- Published
Jersey's state-run schools will not close early after politicians rejected the proposals, which aimed to curb virus transmission.
The plans would have brought the end of term forward from 18 December to 14 December.
Thirty-eight of Jersey's 15,000 school pupils have Covid-19 and about 800 pupils are currently in isolation.
Unions have criticised the decision, stating that teachers had been "put in danger" as a result.
Last week, Education Minister Tracey Vallois said the public health advice was for the schools to stay open. She did not attend Thursday's debate due to illness.
The education minister can only close the schools after consulting with the Council of Ministers, be satisfied the move is "necessary and proportionate" and obtaining the consent of the health and social services minister, who must have consulted the medical officer of health.
The proposition from Deputy Rob Ward was defeated by 32 votes to 15.
'Disillusion and despair'
The States heard currently 21% of primary school pupils and 40% of secondary pupils were not attending school.
Following the decision, Brendan Carolan from the National Education Union said teachers felt "disillusioned" and in a state of "despair".
Marina Mauger from the teaching union NASUWT said she had received "countless" calls from teachers who felt "they had been put in danger", with morale at an "all-time low".
"There are a lot of frightened teachers out there at the moment", she said.
"So many of them won't be able to see members of their family [at Christmas]. We didn't need to get to this."
Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf said the situation in schools was being "managed".