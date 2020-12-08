Condor Ferries sailings to UK and France cancelled
High speed sailings between the Channel Islands, St Malo and Poole have been cancelled from January to April next year.
Condor Ferries said it had experienced "extremely low demand" as a result of national lockdowns and border controls in the islands.
It said high-speed services would operate on a "revised" schedule for the rest of December.
Freight services would be unaffected by the changes, the company confirmed.
Condor's "all-weather" ferry, the Commodore Clipper, will continue to offer a daily service to Portsmouth.
It will also sail to St Malo on Saturdays, a route that had seen "extremely low" demand, Condor said.
A spokesman said: "Condor remains absolutely committed to a fuller schedule resumption as soon as restrictions lift and travel normalcy returns; currently there is no certainty when any easing of controls will be possible."
The ferry-operator said it would continue to "liaise closely" with the Channel Islands' governments to ensure travel services remained "robust" and "viable" during the pandemic.