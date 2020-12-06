Jersey delays in Covid-19 testing and contact tracing
- Published
Jersey residents should expect delays to Covid-19 test results and contact tracing, the Government of Jersey said.
The slower tracing process, with contact expected within 48 hours rather than 24 hours, is due to a "significant increase in demand".
Delays to test results, also expected to take 48 hours, were due to "technical issues", it said.
Coronavirus cases on the island rose to 450 on Saturday, with 23 new infections identified and 13 recoveries on Friday.
'Testing robot failure'
The issues with on-island testing follow a "failure" of one of the processing robots involved in generating results, the government said.
Of Jersey's active cases, 286 people have reported symptoms and 16 are being treated in the hospital, according to Friday's figures which were released on Saturday.
This followed a rise of 184 new cases between Tuesday and Thursday.
The government asked people who believed they had been in direct contact of someone with the virus to self-isolate for 48 hours and await the contact tracing team to get in touch.
They should only contact the Covid-19 helpline if they developed symptoms or had other welfare issues, it confirmed.
Islanders awaiting results were also asked to wait 48 hours before enquiring after them while the government works to "reduce waiting times to normal as quickly as possible".
An update would be provided when the waiting time changed, the government said.
Last week it announced the mandatory wearing of masks in shops, as well as the closure of pubs, restaurants and gyms.
The government also announced schools would remain open for the last week of term, despite calls for them to close early.
Football on the island has been postponed for the remainder of the year.
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters