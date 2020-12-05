Covid-19: Jersey schools to stay open despite spike
- Published
Jersey's schools will remain open until the end of term despite rising Covid-19 cases, the island's government has said.
The island has 440 active infections, with 184 new cases identified between Tuesday and Thursday.
More than half - 284 - were symptomatic and hospital admissions almost doubled to 15 people by Friday.
Education minister Tracey Vallois said public health advice was to keep schools open despite the "surge".
Marina Mauger from the teaching union NASUWT has called on schools to introduce online teaching for all except vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.
More than 2,200 people have signed a petition calling for schools to close a week early.
On Friday, a "hospitality circuit breaker" closing pubs, restaurants and gyms began was introduced and a mandatory mask order in shops came into force on Tuesday.
'Loss of education'
Public health officials argue the virus is spread more through children socialising outside school, Senator Vallois explained.
She said: "If schools were to close, we know it has a huge impact on the loss of education and poses mental health and wellbeing challenges for children and young people."
A letter will be sent to parents with the latest public health advice and a "flexible approach" to attendance will be permitted, she confirmed.
'Absolutely furious'
Ms Mauger said there had been a "real spike" in cases, with at least four schools and a college affected by Friday.
Rouge Bouillon School alone had 14 staff self-isolating, she said.
Ms Mauger said: "Teachers are absolutely furious, we can't see any rationale behind keeping the schools open for that extra week."
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters