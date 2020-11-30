Jersey's civil aviation director resigns following 'incompetence' report
- Published
Jersey's director of civil aviation has resigned from his post with immediate effect.
Dominic Lazarus was removed from the same post in Guernsey last week for "gross incompetence".
He had been put on a "period of absence" while the Government of Jersey considered the implications for his role in the neighbouring island.
A spokeswoman confirmed Mr Lazarus's resignation had since been accepted by the minister for external relations.
Mr Lazarus's role in both islands dealt with the airworthiness of aircraft, flight operations and aviation security.
An investigation into his conduct in Guernsey found a series of failings, including conflicts of interest and his inability to act as a regulator.
The Government of Jersey said it was "committed" to keeping the position as a joint Channel Islands role, and said it would be working with Guernsey colleagues "over the next few months to progress this".
Deputy director of civil aviation for Jersey, Inez Bartolo, will stand in for the role during the interim period, the government confirmed.