Covid-19: Jersey introduces mandatory mask wearing in shops
The wearing of face masks in Jersey shops will be legally required from Tuesday at 10:00 GMT.
Anyone older than 12 years old going into an indoor workplace as a customer must wear one, unless exempt for medical or disability reasons, the Government of Jersey said.
Failure to wear a mask could lead to a fine of up to £1,000.
The States Assembly voted to give ministers the power to introduce laws mandating masks on 24 November.
Mask-use compulsory will be compulsory in indoor public spaces which cannot guarantee physical distancing or other public health measures, including:
- Supermarkets and shops
- Health care settings
- Banks
- Post Offices
- Public transport
- Close-contact services like hairdressers or beauticians
Mask exemption cards will be available for people whose health conditions mean they cannot wear them safely.
Application forms will be available online and in public locations, including parish halls, larger supermarkets and the bus station.
'Protect islanders'
The law also includes a provision requiring passengers and drivers in taxis to wear masks, except where their use might impede safe driving.
This is also advised for car journeys involving people from different households, but is not required.
Masks remain strongly advised when close contact between people who do not live together is likely, particularly if it is likely to be for longer than 15 minutes, the government said.
Health minister Richard Renouf argued the law was needed to combat rising winter case numbers and the "mixed success" of the government's "strong recommendation" for indoor mask use.
He said: "We are doing all we can to protect islanders and our health care system, while also keeping the island functioning as far as possible."
Ministers have also been given the power to impose restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people but ministers have not yet enacted this - current guidance suggests a limit of 10 for indoor gatherings.
An order to limit gatherings in the island in some capacity will be "signed as soon as it is ready", the government said.