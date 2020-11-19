Minister defends Jersey's hospital site selection process
A senior politician has defended the process that led to Overdale being selected as the most suitable site for Jersey's new hospital.
On Tuesday States members voted in favour of the government's preferred choice by 37 votes to six.
This was despite one scrutiny panel describing the selection process as "procedurally flawed".
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said parts of the report were "factually incorrect".
In their findings, the Future Hospital Review Panel questioned why some sites had been deselected by the Our Hospital project team, despite meeting criteria.
It also described a "matrix" methodology used by a Citizens panel to make further decisions.
Senator Farnham said that "contrary" to the report, the selection process had been "robust and comprehensive".
Mr Farnham said a political oversight group had been "committed" to a "comprehensive investigation of all possible sites", and all 82 had been assessed "in a consistent way".
He claimed the panel's opposing view was "not correct".
The scrutiny panel also suggested that Five Oaks, which made it to the final five, would not have been considered "if technical advice had been obtained prior to this process".
In response, Mr Farnham said: "We were presented with a significant body of technical evidence concerning the final shortlist of sites and we have put forward a compelling case for Overdale."
The deputy chief minister added that compulsory purchase of land from homeowners near the Overdale site was not the government's "preferred choice", but admitted it would be required if negotiations were unsuccessful.
Signing off his letter to the panel's head Senator Kristina Moore, Mr Farnham said he hoped "we can all now focus on delivering a new hospital for Jersey on the Overdale site".