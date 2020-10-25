Jersey Care Inquiry: Protest over abuse memorial plans
A protest has been held in Jersey against government plans to build a memorial to victims and survivors of abuse in state-run care homes.
About 100 people against the planned project, recommended by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry, gathered at Weighbridge Place, St Helier.
The idea has divided victims of abuse, with some saying it would dredge up painful memories and emotions.
A final selection on a design is expected to be made in November.
A citizens' panel, partially made up of victims of abuse, recommended the idea to the care inquiry in 2018.
The group has been working on a concept for the memorial and a shortlist of three designs was unveiled last month.
Two possible sites at Weighbridge Place have been proposed for the memorial.
The government said the memorial would acknowledge the children "failed and harmed" by the care system.
A total of £200,000 has been earmarked from the care inquiry budget to fund it.