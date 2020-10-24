No-deal Brexit Jersey supplies disruption 'minimal'
Disruption to supplies to Jersey would be minimal if there was a no-deal Brexit, island officials have said.
The island's government said it had been preparing for all outcomes as the UK continued trade talks with the EU.
The UK is due to leave the EU's customs union and single market at the end of December after the Brexit transition period.
Senior civil servant Darren Scott said plans to maintain sea links and infrastructure were already in place.
Disruption to supply chains could have a significant impact on food availability and prices, as well as supplies of medicines.
However, both the Channel Islands' largest governments, Jersey's and the Bailiwick of Guernsey, have been working with the UK for more than a year to prevent supply chain disruption.
Economic development director Mr Scott said: "For our key ports, we're extremely well-connected and we are extremely confident that any disruption will be extremely minimal.
"There's a professional and robust supply chain, both from a [local ferry operator] Condor perspective, and various logistics providers will take it in their stride."