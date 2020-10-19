Poole-Channel Islands sailings cancelled
Condor Ferries has cancelled all high-speed sailings from the Channel Islands to Poole next month.
The company said demand had fallen as isolation requirements in Guernsey and Jersey increased.
Chief executive Paul Luxon described the "understandable" restrictions as a "further blow to us".
He said Condor could not afford to run boats at a fraction of normal capacity, and tickets would be transferred to the conventional service to Portsmouth.
In August, the ferry company announced 200 people had been made redundant at Condor Ferries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which had resulted in a 75% fall in income.
Mr Luxon said the Poole to Channel Islands services would be cancelled between 6 November and 3 December.
He said: "We are mindful that the festive period is not long away so we will be running a service from Poole on 4 December to ensure students at UK universities and college can return home to their families at such an important time.
"Our schedule will also support Islanders who are booked to travel over Christmas and New Year."