Overdale proposed as new Jersey hospital site
- Published
Overdale has been proposed as the best site for Jersey's new hospital, the island's government has announced.
The final decision will be put before the States Assembly on 17 November for approval.
The site is already home to an existing hospital, the smaller of the two on the island.
A shortlist was narrowed down to two in September with the other alternative, the People's Park, not chosen after further assessments.
The sites have been evaluated and a report into the suitability of each has been published by the government.
The search for the new site began in 2012 and £466m was approved for the project in 2017, however the report identifies the final project is expected to cost £550m.
A contract to design the site worth £30m was awarded to Jersey-Spanish construction partnership ROK FCC in June.
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham told assembly members the site had been selected because it offered:
- Sufficient size and scope for flexibility in design and future development
- Allowing the project to be completed by 2026
- The acquisition of private property and impact on nearby residents is limited
- Access challenges can be overcome
- More financially viable compared to alternatives
- Saves the green spaces of People's Park and Victoria Park
He said the government had offered a guarantee to islanders they would "not repeat the mistakes of the past" during the process and ensure they did not "interfere with the site selection".
Senator Farnham said: "The patient experience will be paramount, meaning we will be able to attract the very best in healthcare professionals providing the highest standards of care for future generations."