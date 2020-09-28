More than 100 Napoleonic graves found in Jersey Published duration 59 minutes ago

image copyright Steven Laffoley-Edwards image caption The graves of 101 soldiers who fought in Napoleonic wars have been identified in St Saviour's churchyard

The graves of more than 100 soldiers who fought in the Napoleonic wars have been found in a churchyard in Jersey.

The Revd Peter Dyson made the discovery at St Saviour's parish church in 2018 and has since launched a project to commemorate those buried.

A memorial plaque listing the names of 58 soldiers who fought at the Battle of Waterloo has been put on display inside the church.

English roses will also be laid to mark all 101 graves.

Mr Dyson spent 18 months investigating the graves in his churchyard.

Using a burial book to cross-check his discoveries, the list of Napoleonic soldiers "grew and grew", he said.

image copyright Steven Laffoley-Edwards image caption The grave of Robert Mitchell, Captain of the 60th Royal American regiment, was one of those uncovered by Mr Dyson

The Napoleonic wars saw the French empire, led by Napoleon I, fight European powers in a series of battles beginning in 1803.

Napoleon was defeated by the British at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

A committee of experts was set up in February 2018 to further Mr Dyson's efforts and help pay tribute to the soldiers.

They found many of those buried at St Saviour's churchyard had come from all over the world, including France, Spain and the US.

It is believed they died in Jersey after being moved there as army reservists towards the end of the wars.

image copyright Steven Laffoley-Edwards image caption The inscriptions on many of the soldier's graves are barely visible in daylight anymore

The 101 English roses are expected to be laid on the soldiers' graves in the coming weeks.

A book detailing many of their life stories, including that of a 12-year-old drummer boy, has also been launched by the committee.

Mr Dyson said the discoveries had given him "pride" for his parish.

image copyright Parish Church of St Saviour image caption An official unveiling ceremony of St Saviour's memorial plaque has been re-scheduled to June next year