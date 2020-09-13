Coronavirus: Jersey delays changes to UK quarantine rules
- Published
Related Topics
Jersey has delayed reclassifying some UK regions under its coronavirus isolation rules until Wednesday.
Certain areas were expected to move to a five or 14-day mandatory quarantine for arrivals from Monday as part of the island's traffic-light system.
However, the government said introducing a policy "of this scale" over the weekend would cause "undue distress" to older travellers.
It said the delay would give passengers time to amend their plans.
The government is due to publish an updated list of which areas will move to amber or red early next week.
The changes are expected to take effect from Wednesday night, the States said.
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- LOCAL LOCKDOWNS: What happens if you have one?
- TRAVEL: What are the UK's rules?
- TRAVEL RIGHTS: Can I get a holiday refund?
Related Topics
- Published
- 11 August
- Published
- 8 August
- Published
- 26 June