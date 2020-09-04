Image caption The final location for the new hospital will be decided by the States Assembly in the Autumn

The choice of location for Jersey's new hospital has been narrowed to two sites, Overdale and the People's Park.

Three of the sites from the original shortlist, St Andrew's Park, fields north of Five Oaks and Millbrook playing fields, were eliminated.

There will be "technical and financial assessments" of the two sites in the autumn, the Government of Jersey said.

The final location is due to be selected by the States Assembly in November.

The five sites were assessed using criteria formed by a panel of islanders, medical professionals and feedback from public consultation, the government said.

They looked at the clinical suitability, location, environmental, economic and social impact.

The search for the new site for Jersey's hospital began in 2012, and £466m was approved for the facility in 2017.

A £30m contract to design the site was given to ROK FCC, a Jersey-Spanish construction partnership, in June.

They are expected to assess the sites to determine if the hospitals can be completed by 2026.