Image caption Full capacity will allow for standing travellers on each journey

All buses in Jersey will return to full capacity from 1 September, the island's operator has announced.

Seating capacity on Liberty Buses was reduced to 50% at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a restriction that was lifted at the end of July.

The September change will allow for standing travellers, but face masks will still be required for travel.

Liberty Bus said the move would support the return of schoolchildren and commuters in the island.

The operator said discussions with the Public Health Department had shown it was an "appropriate time" to resume full capacity.

On Monday it announced a reduced timetable would run until March next year, with some fares set to increase by 10p.

'Deep cleans'

Children under 11 years old and all students on school buses will not be required to wear a face mask, however the government has "strongly recommended" pupils over 11 on school buses should.

There are currently 12 active cases of coronavirus in the island, all of which are based in the community.

Liberty Bus said it would be performing weekly "deep cleans" of its vehicles.

"High touch point areas" on the buses would be cleaned throughout the day to protect against the virus, it added.

The company said drivers would also be able to offer change in cash rather than as a credit voucher.