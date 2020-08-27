Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pupils will return to school with no requirement to physically distance

Schools in Jersey will fully reopen from next week, the Minister for Education has confirmed.

The government said the latest medical advice said it was safe to reopen both primary and secondary schools.

Children in primary schools will form class "bubbles", while those aged 11-plus will not be required to physically distance.

Senator Tracey Vallois said she was "delighted" to see pupils return to school.

Jersey closed its schools on 23 March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some pupils returning in June.

The government has said all children should now attend school, including those "who are at high and moderate risk of illness from Covid-19".

The advice excludes those who are isolating, have family members with symptoms, or are shielding.

Classes and year groups will be kept "as separate as possible", however class "bubbles" for younger children are advised to limit interaction between different groups.

Pupils will not be required to wear face masks, however it "strongly recommended" they are worn by secondary school pupils on school buses, the government said.

School staff must keep 1m (3ft 3in) from other adults and children, and any necessary close contact should be limited to 15 minutes.

Further precautions against the virus will include frequent cleaning and an increased emphasis on hand-washing.

Pupils returning to Jersey with a 'green' travel history should not return to school until they have received a negative test result, usually available between 24 and 48 hours of arrival.

Children under 11 years old who are not tested at the border should stay at home until the adults they travelled with have each received a negative test result.

Senator Vallois said: "Things will look and feel different within the school and college setting, but I want to reassure parents, students and teaching staff that their health is our number one priority."