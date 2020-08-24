Image caption Christopher Taylor was found guilty on one count of dangerous driving

A politician who struck a cycle race steward with his car has stepped down from his role in Jersey's government.

Assistant Chief Minister Chris Taylor's decision comes after he was found guilty of dangerous driving.

The court heard he drove into the legs of David Sykes on 2 June 2019 after being told the road ahead was closed.

He said he was "devastated" by the verdict and did not want his "situation to hinder the excellent work" the government was doing.

Mr Taylor, who chaired a government housing group and led a migration panel review, said in his resignation letter to Chief Minister John Le Fondre that he was stepping down "with great sadness".

Mr Le Fondre thanked him for his "professionalism, experience and hard work" and said he was "grateful" for all the work he had done.

Fined £4,000

Jersey Magistrates' Court heard how Rue De Bachet es Cabs in Trinity had been closed to traffic from 07:00 BST to allow cyclists to travel through.

Mr Sykes, a police officer and a member of the cycling club, had volunteered to help divert cars at the road's entrance.

Mr Taylor had approached the junction and manoeuvred his car towards the marshal, rather than turning right as directed.

Despite his hand signals, Mr Taylor, who is also Constable of St John, deliberately drove forward and struck the steward in the legs at about 5mph, the court heard.

Judge Sarah Fitz said there had been a "real risk of injury" as a result of his driving.

He was fined £4,000 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.