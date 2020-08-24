Image caption Jersey's government watchdog has said the States need a "consistent" set of reporting requirements

Annual reports published by the States of Jersey are "inconsistent", the island's government watchdog has found.

Comptroller and Auditor General Lynn Pamment said a "significant number" of States-owned entities had not published sufficient financial information.

She recommended that the States introduce a set of "consistent" requirements for annual reporting.

The review analysed the annual accounts of 38 Jersey entities published up until 30 June this year.

It found that Digital Jersey, Jersey Finance, Jersey Sport, Channel Islands Brussels Office, and Bureau des Iles Anglo-Normandes had all failed to make their financial statements publicly available online.

In addition there was "no obligation" on the companies to do so by the States, the report said.

The States of Jersey is expected to comment later on Monday.

'Effective accountability'

Comptroller Pamment said the government needed to insure there was a "consistent set of minimum requirements" for entities set up by the States Assembly, including information regarding performance and accountability as well as disclosure of financial information.

Further recommendations included:

Statistics Jersey to be required to produce an annual report

Chief executives of entities to sign performance reports

All States-established entities to produce an accountability report comprising a directors' report, a statement of responsibilities, a governance report and a remuneration and staff report

Comptroller Pamment said: "High quality annual reports are fundamental to effective accountability.

"The best reports demonstrate and communicate impact and value for money in an open, balanced and engaging way.

"All entities should aspire to improve the content and accessibility of their public annual reports."

A 'Good Practice Guide' has been also been published by the watchdog in response to the findings.