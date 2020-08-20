Image caption Constable Christopher Taylor was found guilty on one count of dangerous driving

A politician who hit a cycle race steward with his car has been found guilty of dangerous driving.

Christopher Taylor, Constable of St John, Jersey, drove into the marshal's legs on 2 June last year after being told the road ahead was closed.

Judge Sarah Fitz said there had been a "real risk of injury" as a result of Taylor's driving.

Jersey Magistrates' Court fined Mr Taylor £4,000 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

The court heard how Rue De Bachet es Cabs in Trinity had been closed to traffic from 07:00 BST to allow cyclists to travel through.

A police officer, who was a member of the cycling club, had volunteered to help divert cars at the road's entrance.

Mr Taylor had approached the junction and manoeuvred his car towards the marshal, rather than turning right as directed.

Despite his hand signals, Mr Taylor deliberately drove forward and struck the steward in the legs at about 5mph, the court heard.

'Can't stop me'

The victim said he was pushed backwards by the impact and slammed his hands on the bonnet, after which Mr Taylor continued to "nudge" him further backwards with his car.

He said Mr Taylor had told him: "You can't stop me, you have no power".

Following a verbal altercation between the two, the constable reversed his car and left the scene.

He denied his vehicle had "any physical contact" with the steward, instead suggesting he was attempting to park his car in order to try to speak to the steward.

When the charges came to light in January he stepped aside from his duties as one of the island's three assistant chief ministers.

Sentencing, Judge Sarah Fitz said she was concerned by the "deliberate nature" of Mr Taylor's driving.

He was ordered to pay an additional £800 in costs.