Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT

A Jersey man who killed his mother by stabbing her in the neck will be sent to a UK mental health facility.

Andrew Nisbet, 41, was sentenced to a treatment order after pleading guilty to manslaughter at the Royal Court, States of Jersey Police said.

Pamela Nisbet, 68, was attacked at the family home in St Peter in August 2019.

Her family described the victim as a "much loved" local resident who "contributed to this island throughout her life".

They said: "We love and miss Pam as a wife, mum and granny."

Mrs Nisbet was a former teacher, company director and honorary police officer.

Det Insp Christina Maclennan, head of Jersey police's Serious Crime Unit, said: "This is an extremely tragic case that has significantly impacted both the family and the community and our thoughts are foremost with Pamela's family."