Image copyright Jersey Air Display Image caption Organisers were worried that spectators would not observe social distancing

Jersey's air display has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus among spectators.

The event - watched by tens of thousands of people every year - was due to take place on 10 September.

Organiser of the Jersey event, Mike Higgins, said there were doubts over whether social distancing would be observed.

Neighbouring island Guernsey confirmed last month that its own air display would be going ahead.

"Although we had developed mitigation measures that would minimise the risk of contagion and spread of the virus, concerns have been expressed over whether people would observe physical distancing requirements," said Mr Higgins.

Many people in the island "have come to believe that life has returned to normal", he added.

Organisers apologised to those who had made arrangements to come to the island, and said next year's event would be "bigger and better than ever".