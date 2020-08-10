Image copyright States of Jersey Image caption Awards will be presented to recognise "deserving members of the community"

Awards have been announced that will recognise the work of inspiring individuals in Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bailiff's Covid-19 Awards will be given to those who showed "exemplary qualities" in the island's response.

Individuals from charities, community groups, government or the private sector can be nominated by the public.

Mr Timothy Le Cocq said it would capture the "exceptional acts and qualities" displayed on the island.

Nominations would be assessed on the themes of leadership, commitment, inspiration, tenacity and compassion, the Bailiff's office said.

Submissions can include people who are a member of:

Government of Jersey

States of Jersey

Arm's-length organisations

Third sector organisations including charities, community and volunteer groups

Parishes

Private sector organisations that may provide direct support for the Covid-19 response in a public setting

Mr Le Cocq said: "Jersey's response to Covid-19 has required many people to demonstrate exceptional levels of leadership, commitment and compassion.

"Many in the public sector and elsewhere have worked tirelessly to ensure that the Jersey community was as safe as possible.

"These exceptional acts and qualities should be recognised at island level and we hope that these awards will go some way to doing that."

Nominations can be made to the chief officer via email or post.