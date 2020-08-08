Image copyright EPA Image caption France has the third-highest death toll in Europe

People travelling from France to Jersey will now have to self-isolate for at least five days once they arrive.

Using its traffic light system for assessing coronavirus risk, the island's government has changed France's status from green to amber.

France recorded 1,695 new cases on Wednesday - its highest number of daily infections in more than two months.

Those arriving in Jersey will have to take one test on arrival, and another after five days of isolation.

If both tests are returned negative, they will be clear to join public life.

The island's government has created three levels of classification: red, amber and green.

People travelling from green countries only take a test on arrival, while those arriving from red countries must take a test and isolate for 14 days.

The new rules for travellers from France will take effect at midnight on Sunday.