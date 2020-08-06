Image copyright Ellen Barlow Image caption Artists including Lewis Capaldi performed at last year's festival

Jersey's Weekender Festival has been cancelled for 2020, organisers have confirmed.

Festival bosses said they were "absolutely heartbroken" the event could not go ahead in September due to "ongoing restrictions related to Covid-19".

The two-day festival in St Helier was due to feature artists including The Jacksons, Sigala and Ella Henderson.

The government is expected to announce new coronavirus measures on Friday.

The Weekender is the Channel Islands' biggest festival, attracting about 9,000 people.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We are aware that this announcement may have come slightly later than many would have expected, however we waited as long as we possibly could for official government guidance to be published while we explored every possible avenue to keep the festival alive in 2020.

"We have been working tirelessly over the past few months to do so, whilst enduring the mental and emotional anguish of the uncertainty that the Covid situation has dealt the events industry across the world."

Image copyright Ellen Barlow Image caption Organisers said they would now focus on next year's plans

If level one of the safe exit framework is introduced as expected, islanders would still be required to keep 1m (3ft 3in) apart from anyone outside of their household.

The festival said it anticipated "significant losses" as a result of the cancellation.

All 2020 tickets will be automatically rolled over to next year's festival, with refunds available until 20 August this year.