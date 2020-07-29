Image copyright States of Jersey Image caption Some of the money will be used to support the mental health of staff

One million pounds will be donated to front-line healthcare workers in Jersey, the government has announced.

The Bailiff Covid-19 Fund was set up to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on healthcare services.

A sum of £346,187 will be used to support the mental health of staff, with a further £609,000 donated for medical equipment.

An appeal at the peak of the crisis led to donations from more than 150 people.

An additional £80,000 will be granted to St John Ambulance who supported the Jersey Ambulance Service during the initial stages of the pandemic.

The Bailiff fund has been left with a remaining balance of more than £160,000 which will be reserved for organisations in the public sector that require help in the future.

The island currently has five active cases of coronavirus, with 335 confirmed cases to date and 31 Covid-related deaths.

The Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who donated so generously to the fund, as well as all officers who have played a role in setting it up and administering it.

"I am particularly pleased to see a sum of money being diverted to a mental health project; something that is much needed and can often be missed when supporting staff."