Image caption The amount of visitors to Jersey was more than the government expected

Jersey has delayed moving to its most relaxed lockdown restrictions because of a "vigorous uptake" in tourism.

The island's chief minister said he had expected about 3,000 visitors in the three weeks since reopening the borders, but there had been 5,000.

Gatherings are currently limited to 20 people in most circumstances, with social distancing in place.

Senator John Le Fondre said the risk to islanders "remains low" and there were currently two cases of Covid-19.

"We were catering for 3,000-plus, we've had 5,000 - that's not a worse scenario, it's just that we're dealing with something slightly different, but we're dealing well," he added.

Image caption Senator John Le Fondre said the risk to islanders "remains low"

Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer, said: "The uptake has been more vigorous than we expected - once you've changed something in relation to Covid-19, including freedom and arrivals, it will take possibly 14 days or longer to start seeing any increases in cases.

"Because some of those changes have been greater than we had anticipated , it seems reasonable to keep an eye on things to make sure that when we increase freedom and reduce mitigation further that we are not accelerating a transmission of Covid-19."

The borders reopened on 3 July, with new arrivals expected to be tested at the airport or port.

They must self-isolate if they return a positive result.