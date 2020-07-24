Image caption Jersey reopened its borders on 3 July

Reopening Jersey's borders may have been "rushed" for economic reasons, a scrutiny panel has found.

The Government of Jersey might have put "economic interests above the health of islanders", a report from Safer Travel Guidelines Review Panel said.

Currently arrivals have to be tested for Covid-19 with self-isolation rules dependent on where they have travelled.

The report concluded the policy should change to require all passengers to self-isolate until they test negative.

Only two of the 39 experts and politicians consulted for the review were in favour of the current rules, while 24 argued for the need for self-isolation.

If the government chooses to continue, more resources should be put into increasing on-island testing capacity and reducing test turnaround times, the report said.

Other key findings

Border "may have been opened too soon" given the reduced risk with "faster and higher capacity testing", due in August but with no confirmed date

Reliance on UK data could lead to a "favourable rating for the UK which may endanger islanders"

Questions raised about the risk assessment, given the number of positive incoming cases, appears to be incorrect

The government's Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) is "perceived as a medical advisory body", but can have experts from other areas if other advice is sought

States Assembly members did not have "adequate" time to consider the policy, and decisions on the "format and content" of the policy were made by government without Assembly input

The report acknowledged the need to reopen the borders in principle.

"However, the Panel does believe that this decision was rushed, may have been made for economic reasons, and that States Members were not provided adequate time or information to make an informed decision," it concluded.

Chair of the panel, Deputy Rob Ward, said the report followed "concerns raised over the rapid nature of changes and possible impact for Jersey" and the panel will be "engaging as fully as possible with the views of the public."

The Government of Jersey has been approached for comment.