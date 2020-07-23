Image caption Pubs are bars are currently only allowed to operate if they serve food - a drinks-only service is not allowed

The Government of Jersey has delayed a further relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

"Until early August" the island will remain at level two of its coronavirus lockdown safe exit framework, which has been in place since 12 June.

The move follows advice from an expert panel that Covid-19 activity should be monitored for a further two weeks.

Level one will ease restrictions on gatherings, although pubs and bars that do not serve food can already reopen.

It is due to be introduced in stages, said the minister of health and social services.

Deputy Richard Renouf said: "The shared aim is to begin to move into level one from within the first week of August.

"Islanders and businesses should continue to follow the current level two guidelines until they receive further update."

Image caption Islanders are advised to keep a physical distance of 1m (3ft 3in) from anyone they do not live with

Currently, social gatherings are limited to 20 people with expectations of one metre physical distancing if they do, while up to 40 are allowed at "more controlled" events like funerals, weddings and organised sports.

Alcohol can now be served without a meal under revised level two guidance, but businesses are still encouraged to allow people to work from home where possible.

Schools are expected to reopen fully by September if virus levels remain low, after some pupils returned in June.

The borders reopened on 3 July, with new arrivals expected to be tested at the airport or port. They must self-isolate if they return a positive result.

The island currently has three known active cases of Covid-19.

The panel - the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell - is due to meet again on 3 August and if there are no significant changes in the low levels of Covid-19, it is likely to advise ministers to move to level one.