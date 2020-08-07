Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those who return to work must ensure a physical distance of 1m (3ft 3in) is maintained

People in Jersey will no longer be encouraged to work from home from Saturday, the government has said.

It forms part of the announcement that the island will enter level one of it's safe exit framework from coronavirus lockdown from midnight on Friday.

Funerals can be attended by up to 80 people under the new rules, but private gatherings will remain limited to 20.

"Close personal contact services", such as beauty treatments, will also be allowed to resume.

Deputy Chief Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham said working from home was "no longer the recommended default option" during the coronavirus pandemic, but said physical distancing must be adhered to in the workplace.

Random checks that businesses are complying with health guidelines are being introduced.

Islanders who do not obey self-isolation rules will be at risk of arrest and face a fine of up to £1,000, the Health Minister Richard Renouf added.

The penalty for those who refuse to take a test "without a reasonable excuse" is increased to £10,000.

'Risk not gone'

The island has been in level two of it's coronavirus exit strategy since 12 June, with some elements of level one gradually introduced, including a drinks-only service in pubs and restaurants.

Deputy Renouf said: "The risk has not gone, it is not diminished and we should not think that level one will allow us to return to life as normal."

He added the government would only be able to lift the public health pandemic measures when a vaccine became available.

"Until that time it's critical that islanders and businesses need to continue to comply with all health guidelines," Deputy Renouf said.

The island currently has eight active cases of the virus.