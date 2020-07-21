Image caption The officer pleaded guilty to two disciplinary charges for using "prejudicial language"

A police officer has been reprimanded after a video emerged of him admitting using homophobic language.

An internal investigation was launched following the incident in May, when the officer was heard admitting directing the slur at a group of young people.

Two disciplinary charges were leveraged against the officer for using "prejudicial language", States of Jersey Police said.

At a hearing, he pleaded guilty to both and was given a "formal reprimand".

This will remain on the officer's record, the force confirmed.

He was "apologetic and fully remorseful of his comments and behaviour" at the hearing, it added.

The island's chief of police Robin Smith said he expected the "highest professional standards" by all staff and did not "condone any form of prejudicial conduct or language".

He said: "We are liaising with the LGBT community regarding lessons learnt from the incident, and how we can continue to work together to protect all islanders."