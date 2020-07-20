Channel Islands air ambulance changes provider

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gama Aviation will be operating Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft for the service

The air ambulance service in Jersey and Guernsey is being provided by a new company, both governments announced.

Gama Aviation took over the responsibility of providing the joint emergency service from Capital Air Ambulance on Saturday.

The five-year contract would ensure the "long-term sustainability of the service", the States of Guernsey said.

It involved the transfer of "assets and key personnel", the Government of Jersey confirmed.

There is also an option to extend the deal by a further five years, Gama Aviation said.

Emergency treatment

The Alderney to Guernsey medevac service is still provided by Aurigny.

The air ambulance transports patients to England for emergency medical treatment they cannot receive in the islands.

Capital Air Ambulance had been providing the service to both islands since 2013, with a new contract awarded in 2018.

Gama Aviation has been a provider of air ambulance services to NHS Scotland for "nearly 30 years", both governments said.

The company will be operating Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft for the service.