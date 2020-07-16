Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Children will no longer have to physically distance from each other from September

All schools in Jersey will fully reopen from September, the island's government has announced.

Children will not be required to physically distance from one another, however, staff will have to "where possible".

Schools in Jersey closed on 23 March due to the coronavirus, with some pupils returning in June.

Education Minister Tracey Vallois said the decision was based on "very low levels" of the virus in the island.

Senator Vallois said a full reopening had been recommended by the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC), so long as levels of the virus remained "stable".

There are currently six active cases of coronavirus in Jersey, all of whom are based in the community.

Schools will continue to work "differently" from September, the States said, including staggered starts, different break times, and "bubble" arrangements to keep year groups apart.

Senator Vallois said: "New research strongly indicates that children are unlikely to be a significant source of the spread of Covid-19.

"However, the impact of children being away from school both in terms of their education and the wider impacts on their physical and mental health is high.

"So, it is imperative that we do all we can to return all children back to school full-time while continuing to monitor the situation and prevalence of Covid-19 in the island."

A further update is expected from the States at the end of the summer holidays, with individual schools required to communicate their specific reopening plans to parents before September.