Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of registered unemployed people in Jersey has risen to 2,000 since the lockdown

The number of people registered as unemployed in Jersey has nearly doubled during the coronavirus lockdown, according to employment figures.

A Statistics Jersey report revealed the number of islanders declared as Actively Seeking Work (ASW) has risen to 1,950 since March.

This is 990 more than the first quarter of 2020, but less than the 2,380 peak recorded in May.

However, the report argues it does "not show the full extent" of unemployment.

'Changes in unemployment'

The statistics do not include people living in Jersey for less than five years or those who have not registered.

Anyone who has lost their job during the coronavirus pandemic and been a resident between six months and five years is eligible for the Covid-19 Related Emergency Support Scheme (Cress).

Residents of longer than five years are expected to register for the government's income support scheme.

The report acknowledges: "These numbers do not show the full extent of unemployment in the island but are indicative of the changes in unemployment."

Image copyright Statistics Jersey Image caption Registered unemployment peaked at 2,380 in May

Cress recipients are not counted in the new unemployment figures as they would not have been required to register as unemployed before the pandemic, the report said.

The number of Cress recipients on 28 June was 180, down from a peak of 310 in May.

Registering as ASW is not mandatory in Jersey, but those receiving income support from the government are often required to do so.

The 2011 census had an estimated rate of 4.7% (2,569), when the number of people registered ASW was less than half this.

A year-long household survey ending in April 2015 estimated the number of unemployed to be about 2,500 or 4%.