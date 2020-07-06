Image caption Commercial flights to Jersey resumed on 3 July

An airline passenger tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of Jersey's borders reopening.

The asymptomatic passenger, who was tested at the airport on Friday evening, received the results on Sunday, the Government of Jersey said.

The individual is self-isolating at a private home on the island for two weeks.

The contact tracing team has spoken to 15 people who were sitting near the passenger and they are also isolating.

The infected passenger arrived on the first Easyjet flight from Gatwick after commercial flights resumed, the government confirmed.

Currently, arrivals into the island have to be tested at the border or agree to quarantine for 14 days.

However, those that are tested are free to move around Jersey until they receive their results.

The government said it would release the number of passengers arriving into the island on Monday.