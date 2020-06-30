Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been 319 positive cases of coronavirus in Jersey

Jersey has no "known" active cases of coronavirus, the island's government has confirmed.

The "milestone" follows only one positive test result in the last seven days, according to the latest government statistics.

The medical officer of health Dr Susan Turnbull said the achievement was "testament" to the public's efforts.

Jersey is due to reopen its borders to all travellers on 3 July under level two of its exit strategy.

The island has experienced 319 positive cases of the virus, and 31 Covid-related deaths.

On Monday, the government announced there were only two active cases of coronavirus, both of whom were asymptomatic.

The latest statistics show there are 415 test results pending.

'Not gone away'

Dr Susan Turnbull said: "It is a testament to the collective efforts and resilience of the people of Jersey, and the actions of government as well as my exceptional colleagues, notably Dr Ivan Muscat as our expert on infection control, that we - meaning all islanders - have managed to contain, and now suppress the spread of Covid infection so effectively.

"We find ourselves in an excellent position as we move into midsummer."

Dr Muscat described it as an "important day", but urged islanders to remember "coronavirus has not gone away."

Under level two of the lockdown, people must keep a 1m (3ft 3in) physical distance in public spaces, but shops, restaurants and pubs have all been allowed to reopen.

The States of Jersey is due to make a final decision on opening the island's borders on Wednesday.