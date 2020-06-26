Image caption Jersey's borders have been closed to non-essential travellers since 20 March

Jersey will reopen its borders to non-essential travellers from 3 July, the government has announced.

Islanders will be allowed to travel abroad to visit friends and family, and tourists will be allowed on to the island.

People arriving in Jersey will have the option of being tested at the border, or self-isolating for 14 days.

Economic Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham said there was "no doubt" it was safe to reopen the borders.

A "four-part control mechanism" will be pursued by the government, including:

Clear, detailed guidance

Planning and monitoring - working closely with transport operators

Managing the borders - to provide confirmed results to travellers within 12 hours of arrival

Close, continued tracking.

The details of the plan will go before the States Assembly on Tuesday.

Travel links to the island will be served primarily by airlines Blue Islands, EasyJet and British Airways, in addition to ferry operator Condor.

A border testing scheme, which has been piloted since 1 June, will give passengers the option of being tested on arrival.

Those who test negative for coronavirus will be released from self-isolation, as long as they do not return positive results when tested on their fourth and seventh days on the island.

The government said it would have accommodation ready to quarantine any tourist who tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

Senator Farnham said he recognised some people would be "feeling concerned about the prospect of letting the virus in again".

However, the Minister for External Relations Senator Ian Gorst warned it would "not be possible" to maintain a full travel lockdown until a vaccine was developed.

"Such a resolution would not be consistent with causing the least overall harm to our community - both medical, social and economic," he said.